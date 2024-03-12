Prioritise skills training in schools to reduce unemployment rate – Tutor urges  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R) March 12, GNA- Mr Michael Nkpa, Visual Arts tutor, has urged the government to prioritize skill training in Senior High Schools to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Mr Nkpa, also the Chief Executive Officer of NKG Textiles, said many students were not adequately prepared for the market because schools often prioritise academic subjects over practical vocational skills training.

He said by incorporating practical skills training into the curriculum, students could graduate with the skills needed to succeed in the job market, which would reduce unemployment and help boost the economy by providing businesses with a skilled workforce.

Mr Nkpa, Visual Arts Tutor at the Nkwanta Community Senior High and Technical School in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when over 200 students at Yabram Community Day Senior High Technical received practical training on soap making, batik tie and dye, screen printing, and plastic management.

Mr Nkpa said providing students with practical skills in the fields could increase their chances of finding employment after graduation among young people who lack the necessary skills to secure a job.

He, however, urged the government to prioritise skills training in schools and provide students with opportunities to develop their talents in fields such as visual arts.

Some students who received the training appealed for more resources and support from technical schools to ensure they have access to quality education and training opportunities.

The students expressed joy after the training and stressed the importance of hands-on skills training in preparing students for future careers and contributing to the overall development of the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

