Gender Mainstreaming Directorate of UEW marks International Women’s Day  

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), March 12, GNA – Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), said as the world continues to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD), it must reaffirm the commitment to concrete actions that inspire inclusivity and gender equality.

That would necessitate not only legislative reforms and institutional changes but also a shift in societal attitudes and behaviours.

Prof Mitchual said this in an address delivered by Prof Victor Antwi, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UEWm, at the opening ceremony of a seminar organised by the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate of the University to commemorate the 2024 IWD at Winneba.

The celebration was on the theme: “Inspiring Inclusion: The Role of Men.”

The VC said the theme epitomised and consolidated the success stories of the forefathers in shaping contemporary Ghana.

“I firmly believe that by working together, we can create a future where every individual, regardless of gender, will have the opportunity to thrive and contribute to this honourable institution and Ghana’s collective prosperity,” he said.

He applauded the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate, which partnered with the Student Representative Council (SRC) and Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAGH) to organise the seminar to appreciate industrious women around the world.

Prof Mitchual said way before Ghana attained independence 67 years ago, the country’s forefathers recognised that building the nation was not a preserve of men alone but also of women of impeccable pedigree and with impressive track records.

“Many national heroines have left indelible marks in Ghana’s history and their diverse roles in the country’s struggle for independence had paved the way for other women to excel in different fields of endeavour,” he stated.

Prof Mitchual said they did not excel by chance but men who recognised and valued inclusion laid a solid foundation for their integration into leadership and governance.

“Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, instituted the affirmative action programme to enable women to occupy public offices and other male-dominated professions.”

That, he said, included the creation of 10 parliamentary seats for women in Ghana’s first parliament and further increasing the number to 18 by 1965.

He noted that the role of men in inspiring inclusion was unparalleled and non-negotiable.

“Nonetheless, we can do more as men by forging effective women’s economic empowerment, supporting more women into leadership, decision-making, business and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), education and career and elevating women’s participation and achievements in men dominated sectors,” he indicated.

The VC said the role of men in inspiring Inclusion required that they worked assiduously to remove barriers that impeded women’s contribution to the rapid transformation of the country Ghana.

He urged the deans, directors and heads of departments to continue inspiring inclusiveness by instilling gender equity as part of their core values.

“The UEW Sexual Harassment Policy should be implemented to the latter to promote a healthy campus climate where all stakeholders will be free to work, learn or pursue academic careers devoid of intimidation, stigmatisation, victimisation and discrimination, let our role as men manifest in this vulnerable space as well,” he noted.

He emphasised the need for society to harness the momentum generated by the event to amplify their voices to advocate policy reforms against marginalisation.

“Together, let us build a more inclusive and equitable Ghana where every individual can fulfil his or her potential.”

The event was attended by students of the University, deans, directors and senior high school students in Winneba.

