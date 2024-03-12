Develop Interest in Children’s Welfare-Gumah

Accra, March 12, GNA-Mr Francis Gumah, Northern Regional Operations Manager for World Vision Ghana, has urged parents to take keen interest in their children’s welfare.



“Parents must take an interest in safeguarding their children as well as ensuring their needs are met,” he said.



That, he added would reduce child abuse, child labour, teenage pregnancy, poor academic performances, school dropout rates, and child delinquency, among others.



Mr. Gumah said this when he addressed parents and children during the launch of the Maiden Play for Photos initiative held in Damongo.



The Play for Photos initiative is an annual event in World Vision programming that allows the organisation to account for children benefiting from its interventions.



As part of the celebration, the organisations registered about 2,138 children into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and distributed more than 100 packs of sanitary pads as well as hygiene kits to adolescent girls among this number.



The organisation also provided comprehensive menstrual hygiene management education to adolescent girls to help them stay in school at all times, even during their menstrual period.



The organisation also distributed free mathematical sets, exercise books, pens, and other educational kits to the participating children.



Mr. Gumah said that the support formed part of World Vision Ghana’s commitment to children’s well-being, growth, and development.



“As a Christian, relief and emergency, and child-focused advocacy organisation, World Vision Ghana cares about children’s wellbeing. We are dedicated to bringing hope, joy, and justice to all children, particularly the most vulnerable and their families, irrespective of where they live,” he said.



He said it was done by addressing the root causes of poverty and injustice that affected children’s growth and development in society.

“Our aim is to create an environment ,where every child thrives and enjoys life to the fullest,” he said.



A weeklong event also saw the participating children benefit from being gifted with exercise books, mathematical sets, pens, and pencils.

They also benefited from free basic health screening.



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

