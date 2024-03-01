President Akufo-Addo encourages Ghana’s best BECE candidates 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, March 01, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the best-performing students in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) not to rest on their oars.

He reminded them of the responsibility associated with their academic achievement and urged them to always remain disciplined and focused.

“A responsibility to contribute positively to the development and progress of our society,” he advised when addressing the students at the President’s Independence Day Awards ceremony in Accra.

In all, 46 students received certificates of honour for their outstanding performance in last year’s BECE.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the success of the students was not only a personal triumph but also a source of optimism for the entire nation.

Consequently, they should seize every opportunity to broaden their horizon, embrace new challenges, and continue to excel in all their endeavours.

“This is just the beginning, and the path ahead is filled with opportunities for growth and exploration.

“Ghana’s future lies in the hands of the youth,” he said.

The President lauded Ghanaian teachers for contributing effectively to nurturing the next generation of the nation’s leaders.

“Remember, education is not just about brains. It is about acquiring the skills, values and knowledge that will empower you to make a positive impact on the world,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo said the success of the ‘Free Senior High School’ Programme had changed the face of Ghanaian education, particularly in terms of accessibility.

He urged stakeholders to work together to strengthen the Programme, stressing the critical role education plays in societal growth.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the country’s educational system to promote sustainable development.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, in a statement read on his behalf, said the country had achieved considerable progress in improving reading skills at the basic level.

He said the government would keep motivating youths to pursue education at all levels to improve their lives.

GNA

