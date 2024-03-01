Chalk Talk Foundation launches second edition of the Prodigy Examination 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, March 01, GNA-The Chalk Talk Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has launched the second edition of the Prodigy Examination aimed at promoting quality education in Tema Manhean.

Mr Richard Kwabena Nsarkoh, the founder of the Chalk Talk Foundation, said the project’s theme, “The Dream Ghanaian Child,” was in line with the Ghana Education Service’s New Based Standard Curriculum, which has the objective of building a globally accepted child who could exhibit all six core competencies in the curriculum.

“A Ghanaian child who can exhibit quality leadership skills and teamwork, is creative and innovative, and above all, is a problem solver,” Mr Nsarko stated.

He called on stakeholders to support the project to enable it to achieve desirable outcomes.

Mr Samuel Agyei, the head teacher of Manhean Senior High School, chairing the launch, lauded the initiative and said that every Ghanaian child in the 21st century needed to be empowered through science and technology.

He said it was important to build innovative and creative children to give the country hope for the future.

He urged the students to dedicate themselves not only to the examination programme but also to their prospects, saying education was the foundation of national progress.

Mr Zephaniah Annan, a teacher at Aldersgate School Complex, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the prodigy programme had not only enhanced pupils’ learning attitudes and academic performance but had also empowered them to be outspoken.

He expressed the hope that the specialised examination, designed to raise competent and problem-solving citizens, would be sustained so that many more children could benefit from it in the future.

Justice Mensah, one of the beneficiary pupils, expressed his excitement, indicating that he was looking forward to learning and building himself through the initiative.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

