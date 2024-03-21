Pentagon tells Israel to find alternative to all-out assault on Rafah

Washington, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has called on his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to consider alternatives to a ground offensive in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Department of Defence in Washington said in a statement that Austin had told Gallant in a phone call on Wednesday that Israel needed to consider options other than a major ground operation in Rafah.

Austin also reportedly reiterated the urgent need to do more to protect the civilian population, to ensure the safety of US military personnel establishing a temporary port on the Gaza coast and to expand the transport of aid to the Gaza Strip by land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear on Wednesday that the preparations for such an offensive would still take some time. However, he remains adamant in his plans to assault the city where more than a million refugees have taken shelter.

In view of the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the civilian casualties, Washington’s tone towards the Israeli leadership has become harsher in recent weeks.

At the same time, the US sees itself as Israel’s protecting power. Every year, the US supports Israel with billions of dollars, a considerable portion of which goes towards missile defence and other military technology.

A spokesman for the US State Department confirmed on Wednesday that unlike Canada, the US would not suspend arms exports to Israel. This was a sovereign decision by the Canadians, the spokesman said.

GNA

