Parliament summons Transport Minister over increased fees/charges by Airport Company

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, March 14, GNA – Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker, presiding, has summoned the Transport Minister to Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, over the increase in fees/charges by the Ghana Airport Company Limited without prior Parliamentary approval.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South.

Mr Iddrisu cited a letter dated 11th March, 2024, by the Ghana Airports Company introducing maintenance charges of $10.00 on one way trip and $20.00 maintenance charge on all round trip airlines.

He noted that the new fees would be effective on May 1, 2024.

“Mr Speaker, it is of urgent public importance because what authority does the Ghana Airports Company have to impose fees and charges, and are these charges consistent with the Fees and Charges Act approved by the Parliament of Ghana?,” he asked.

The Tamale South Lawmaker indicated that the new fees would be costly to Ghanaian travellers from abroad to Ghana.

Mr Asiamah, in his ruling, said: “With regards to this particular issue, I am directing the Minister of Transport to appear before the House on the 19th of (March), that is next week Tuesday, to come and address this particular issue.”

“The Airports Company cannot sit by themselves and say they are increasing charges and fees on their own. So, that is my directive.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

