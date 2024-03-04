Pakistan’s Sharif sworn in as new prime minister

Islamabad, Mar. 4, (dpa/GNA) – Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in on Monday to face daunting economic challenges and political instability in the country.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony in the capital Islamabad, which was broadcast live on national television channels.

Political and military leaders, former sports stars and diplomats participated in the ceremony at the presidential palace.

Sharif, the 72-year younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, would be serving his second term as chief executive of the country.

In 2022, he had replaced former premier Imran Khan, who is serving a jail sentence, and led the coalition government for more than 16 months.

Khan’s party has kick-started a protest movement against last month’s national elections for alleged rigging and manipulation of the results.

No political party was in a position to form a government after the split mandate.

Sharif secured 201 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. At least six political parties including the party of former president Asif Ali Zardari joined hands to form the government.

In his victory speech, Sharif had vowed to change the nation’s fate, with an acknowledgement that it was not an easy job.

Pakistan’s new leader faces a series of daunting challenges from fixing the faltering economy to balancing relations with the nation’s long-term ally the United States as well as its emerging partner China.

GNA

