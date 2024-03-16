Painstil, Dauda and Laumann named in Otto Addo’s backroom staff

Accra, March 16, GNA – Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has named his backroom staff following announcement of his re-appointment yesterday.

Former Ghana Internationals John Painstil and Fatau Dauda have been named in the backroom staff as well as Joseph Laumann.

Laumann, a UEFA pro-License holder, previously played in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam. In coaching, he has had stints with Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English championship.

Painstil, who featured at two World Cups for Ghana, has earned his first coaching role with the Black Stars.

The former Fulham and West Ham United player made 89 caps and was a member of the Black Stars squad that placed third at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Painstil was a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF Licence B holder.

Fatau Dauda, a former goalkeeper of Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold, and Orlando Pirates, represented Ghana 23 times and featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A statement released by the Ghana Football Association stated that they would provide the necessary support to the newly formed technical team to ensure their success.

“We strongly believe that with the right level of support, our collective future looks bright.

“The GFA is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to exercise patience and offer the team their full backing as we embark on this rebuilding process,” the statement said.

The strength of the new Black Stars technical team will be tested when they face Nigeria and Uganda in the upcoming international friendlies.

GNA

