Octogenarian outdoored as Development queen

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Tegbi (V/R), March 25, GNA- Madam Doris Adadevoh Abloh, an octogenarian, has been formally outdoored to the chiefs and people of Anlo as development queen of the Saint Michael Roman Catholic Co-cathedral Church, Keta, with the title name, Mama Michaela I.

The outdooring ceremony, held at her residence at Tegbi in the Anloga District at the weekend, was to also allow the Church to present her to the traditional authorities for acceptance.

Madam Abloh, a church member, was enstooled in 2015 as its first development queen, when she was identified as one of the highest donors towards the church’s anniversary celebration.

After various voting processes, she emerged as the highest donor and was eventually enstooled queen in honour of her benevolent gestures and to motivate other members to emulate her.

Most Rev Gabriel Edoe Kumodjie, Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Dioceses, during the ceremony, presented Mama Michaela to the Fiawoo, Tamekloe, Adadevoh, Beckley, Abloh and allied families after, which she was presented to the traditional authorities present.

Togbi Zewu IV, Dufia of Anloga and Domefiaga of Anlo who represented the Anlo Traditional Council, received the new queen and charged her to continue with her good works.

“On behalf of Togbi Sri III and Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, I have formally received you into the Anlo Traditional Council as a development queen. Though you were installed by the church, I say you are now a queen for the entire Anlo, and you are free to participate in any of our activities in your capacity as a development queen. We will support you to continue your good works for humanity.”

Mama Michaela in her speech, promised not to relent on her benevolence but to continue to avail herself at all times.

“This is just a sign of appreciation and whom appreciation is shown to must continue to offer help. Therefore, I will not relent. I am grateful to the church leadership, my family and the traditional authorities for this love shown me.

“… So, I employ everyone especially our young ones to know how to make choices in life because our future depends mostly on the decisions we make today.”

Key among benevolent works of Mama Michaela is the building of a modern Library and Information and Communication Technology centre for Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) R.C.

Convent Basic school in Keta as well as donation of alter and lecterns to the St. Michael cathedral at Keta.

In attendance at the ceremony included Mr Victor Gbeho, former Member of Parliament for Anlo and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof Ernest Kwaku Dumor, former Electoral Commissioner, Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, Keta Municipal Education Director, Rev. Father Micheal Gbordzor, Togbi Yador I, Mama Tokormi I, Togbi Hatsu III, Togbi James-Ocloo V, Regent Godwin Ahadzi and Agbotadua Kumassah.

