Nzema students condemn Prof Audrey Gadzekpo’s inaccurate remarks on Nzema culture

By P.K. Yankey

Aiyinasi (W/R), March 07, GNA – The National Association of Nzema Students – Ghana (NANS-GH), has unequivocally condemned the recent statements made by Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Board Chair, Center for Democratic Development (CDD), Ghana, for her assertion that “some Nzema culture supports homosexuality.”

According to the Association, such claims were not only misleading but also disrespectful to the deeply rooted cultural values of the Nzema people.

“Nzema culture, marked by its rich traditions and historical significance, does not support the inaccuracies put forth by Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo”.

This was contained in a press release issued and signed by President of NANS-Ghana, Mr Obed Kofi Lannister and copied to Ghana News Agency at Aiyinasi.

Prof Gadzekpo on March 02,2024 launched a scathing attack on Joy News file that “some aspects of Nzema culture support homosexuality.”

The release said “our cultural practices are founded on respect, understanding, and a celebration of diversity, and any misrepresentation threatens to erode the integrity of our identity.”

In the light of this, “NANS-GH demands an immediate and unqualified apology from Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo for her misguided comments. “We firmly believe that a public acknowledgment of the inaccuracies in her statement is essential to rectify the harm caused by the dissemination of such misinformation.”

The release called on the Nzema traditional rulers to lend their authoritative voices to this matter by publicly denouncing Prof. Gadzekpo’s statement.

It noted that the influence of traditional leaders was instrumental in preserving the sanctity of their cultural heritage, and their support was crucial in ensuring the accurate representation of Nzema values.

“It is important to note that our condemnation is not an attempt to stifle discourse or limit academic freedom. However, we emphasize the need for responsible and accurate representation, especially when discussing the cultural practices of distinct communities.”

The statement reaffirmed the association’s commitment to fostering a climate of inclusivity and respect within their communities.

“We encourage open dialogue that is grounded in truth and understanding, and we remain vigilant in protecting the reputation and authenticity of Nzema culture,” the release said.

GNA

