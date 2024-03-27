Nursing and Midwifery Council suspends new fees

Accra, March 27, GNA – The Nursing and Midwives Council (N&MC) Governing Board has suspended the implementation of the newly approved fees and charges pending a review.

The decision follows discussions with the relevant stakeholders regarding concerns over the announcement of the new fees.

The N&MC recently increased the cost of foreign verification from Ghc550.00 to Ghc3,000, a 445.45 per cent increment.

A statement issued by the 15th Governing Board Chairperson, Mrs Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Council had halted the implementation of the new fees and reverted to the previous fee structure of Ghc550.00.

It said the Council remained dedicated to upholding the highest standards of training and practice of the profession for the benefit of the public.

