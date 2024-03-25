NPP inaugurates Upper East Regional campaign team

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, March 25, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a 40-member team to spearhead the party’s campaign activities in the Upper East Region, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The team, headed by Mr Anthony Namoo, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the party has been charged with the responsibility to work collectively to retain the seat of government and increase its number of Parliamentary seats in the region.

Out of the 15 seats in the region, the party won one in the 2020 election, that is, the Binduri constituency.

Other members of the campaign team included Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, District Chief Executive for Builsa South, Mr Ibrahim Bashiru, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency and some regional executives among others.

Speaking at the inauguration in Bolgatanga, Mr Frederick Opare-Ansah, the NPP National Campaign Manager, charged the campaign team to work in unison and to demystify all propaganda by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which had the tendency to bring disunity to the party.

He said the current government had worked immensely to improve upon the lives of Ghanaians and it was the duty of the team to communicate those achievements to the citizenry for them to make the right choices during the election.

The Regional Minister, Mr Yakubu, said breaking the eight and wining more seats in the December polls would require the collective support of all party members and advised candidates who lost in the primaries to support their parliamentary candidates to win the seats.

“Let us stop pulling each other down and see ourselves as one in the same boat and work hard together, so that we can win more seats and break the eight,” he added.

Mr Namoo, the Regional Chairman, said the composition of the campaign team took into consideration the various corners of the region and diversity in the party to ensure inclusiveness and interests of the various groups.

He said the team had the experience and zeal to work to ensure victory in the 2024 general elections and assured the party that the campaign team would focus on strengthening grassroots activities to better sell the message of the party.

