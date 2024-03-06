Northern Region marks 67th independence celebration

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, March 6, GNA- Northern Region joined the nation to mark the 67th independence day anniversary celebration parade in Tamale.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride” to sum up the spirit.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, Northern Regional Minister, addressing the celebration, said Ghana’s Independence was achieved on the altar of sacrifice and dedication to the nation by gallant men and women.

He said Ghanaians owe it a duty to uphold the ideals of Ghana’s Independence anniversary at all times and, especially at a critical time of challenges that Ghanaians face as a nation, arising mainly out of external factors.

He stated that Ghana remained a beacon of hope for Africa and its democracy had been applauded as amongst the best on the continent, adding that the country would continue to strive to sustain the democracy and even improve upon it for generations to come.

Alhaji Shaibu indicated that democracy was the bed rock of development and Ghanaians have a collective duty to sustain it into the future.

“The great strides we have made since 1992 cannot be wished away, we are certainly not there yet but we cannot dispute the fact that there has been very significant improvement in several sectors of our national life since we took the democratic path,” he stated

He noted that Infrastructure roads, buildings, health delivery, Agriculture, education, social protection and welfare, freedom of expression, transportation and all facets of life had seen some remarkable improvement for the past 67 years after independence.

His Excellence Paul Edwards, Senior Counselor to the British High Commissioner and Northern Ghana Attache, advised Ghanaians to build democracy on an understanding that power is ultimately in the hands of the people and those in power have an obligation to create the conditions that will enable free and fair elections.

He said, “Democracy is underpinned by participation, dialogue, and a constant vigilance to protect and ensure that the freedoms and liberties so essential to a functioning democracy, and democracy must be sustained by an unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights and the rule of law”.

” The peaceful transitions of power through free and fair elections seen in past decades is a testament to Ghana’s dedication to democratic principles,” His Excellence Edwards added.

He stated that the United Kingdom was proud to be a partner and friend to Ghana to share history, with all its complexities.

He said the partnership served as the foundation for the future beyond the two countries to tackle global challenges such as climate change, and to build a better world for future generations.

Service Commanders and Members of the Regional Security Council, the Northern Ghana Advisor, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the British High Commission,

Regional Director of Education, Chiefs Metropolitan Chief Executive,

Chief Director of Northern Regional Coordinative Council, representatives of religious bodies, representatives of Political Parties, Officers and Men of the Security Services, Heads of Department and Agencies, representatives of Civil Society Organisations,Teachers, Students and Pupils and some members of the public.

