Most SOCO Projects at completion stage — National Project Coordinator

By Ibrahim Nurudeen, GNA

Tamale, March 14, GNA – An estimated 63 per cent of the infrastructural sub-projects, which were commissioned last year under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, are at a completion level.

Madam Elizabeth Ohenewah Agyei, Acting National Project Coordinator, SOCO Project, who announced this, said aside the infrastructural projects, a total of 3,748 new jobs opportunities had also been created for the youth as part of the implementation of the projects.

She was speaking during the training of Regional and District Budget Officers from 48 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies on the SOCO Project.

The training was to enhance the capacity of participants to effectively use the GIFMIS system for financial management of the project.

Madam Agyei said the SOCO Project was making a great impact, adding since the beginning of its implementation, 4,709 stakeholders participated in local capacity building activities and 617 common interest groups were trained in income generation activities.

She said the trainings would contribute to the achievement of the project objectives of increasing productivity, job creation, improving access to basic services, economic opportunities, contributing to climate resilience, enhance cross border trade and information sharing in the regions.

She urged participants to continue to work assiduously to ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the project activities to achieve the desired impact.

GNA

