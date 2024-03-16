Labour expert calls for quality leadership to drive economy

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, March 16, GNA – Mr Austin A. Gamey, a Labour Expert has said while Ghana needs good leadership to move the country forward it also need a strong economy that would create avenues and job opportunities for all the people to thrive.

Mr Gamey, who is also a former Minister of State, made this remark when he delivered a paper at an event on the topic “One Hour to Midnight Only the Bride will be ready for Rapture,” at Ashiaman in Accra.

He said the nation deserved quality leadership, better governance and accountability, and a strong economy that created opportunities for all.

“We must do away with corruption, greed and other social cankers that militates against the development of the nation,” Mr Gamey, who is also the Head pastor of the Abundance Grace Tabernacle said.

He said the country must make progress and build a better society for the nation adding that “we must hold on to hope, determination and a collective will to overcome and build the Ghana we want for ourselves and the future generations”.

Mr Gamey called on all to join hands in the fight against corruption which had bedeviled the country.

On the 2024 general elections, Mr Gamey called for peace before, during and afterwards.

He called for the complete rejection of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) describing it as abomination.

GNA

