Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital organises send-off ceremony for 2021-2023 retirees

By Emmanuel Gamson

Fijai (W/R), March 16, GNA – The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has organised a send-off ceremony for its former staff who retired from active service between 2021 and 2023.

The ceremony was to honour and show appreciation to the 35 senior and junior retirees for their dedication, professionalism and exceptional contributions towards achieving the Hospital’s organisational goals throughout their years of services.

Each of them was presented with a citation, in addition to double-door, and table-top refrigerators for some of them, while others also got smart television sets.

Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, the ENRH Medical Director, speaking during the ceremony congratulated the retirees for making a difference in the lives of the people they served during their illustrious careers.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Hospital’s management team to them for their long service, commitment and hard work to the Hospital and the country.

He said: “Today’s ceremony is for us to celebrate our colleagues who have served this Hospital, the Ghana Health Service and indeed the Western Region for so many years and reached the compulsory age of retirement. We say we are grateful for your invaluable service.”

Speaking on welfare of current staff, Dr Tambil noted that management was taking steps to put in place good and favourable working conditions to help motivate them to work diligently and give off their best for the Hospital.

Mr Alfred O. Hughes, Chairman for the occasion, urged the retirees to take good care of themselves and engage in activities that would keep them healthy, saying; “retirement is not retardation.”

Madam Angelina Sagoe, one of the retirees, on behalf of her colleagues expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the ENRH for showing them love and sharing their joy.

She asked the current staff to continue to work tirelessly to leave good legacies when they also reached their retirement age.

GNA

