Moroccan King Mohammed VI Orders Humanitarian Aid for Gaza and Al Quds Population

Accra, March 13, GNA – His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian food aid operation for the Palestinian population in Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

This aid, which coincides with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian populations, notably their most vulnerable sections, the statement said.

Thus, the aid ordered by His Majesty the King for the population of Gaza is made up of over 40 tons of foodstuffs, including basic foodstuffs.

Besides the institutional aid, deployed notably through the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, His Majesty the King has covered, from the Sovereign’s personal funds, a large part of the dispatched aid, particularly the aid delivered to babies and young children, underlined the same source.

The ministry pointed out that since the outbreak of armed hostilities more than five months ago, Morocco is the first country to dispatch, through this unprecedented land route, its humanitarian aid which will be delivered directly to recipient populations.

Moreover, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, has also given His Very High Instructions to Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency to provide a humanitarian aid to the populations of this Holy City.

Thus, 2,000 food baskets for 2,000 Al Quds families will be distributed and 1,000 meals will be served daily for Palestinians in the City. The aid also provides for setting up an emergency coordination room in the Jerusalem Hospital.

This large-scale humanitarian operation for Palestinian populations confirms the effective commitment and continued solicitude of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, for the Palestinian cause, concluded the statement.

The aid ordered by HIS MAJESTY THE KING reflects the bold role, constant and long-standing commitment to the Palestinian Cause.

It is part of a long tradition of active and concrete solidarity with Palestine and in the continuity of Royal concern towards the Palestinian people.

The Sovereign, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, is unwaveringly supportive of the Palestinian people.

The Kingdom’s positions in favour of Palestine are characterized by its speed and efficiency.

It is dictated neither by the situation nor by circumstances, and remains constant and continuous.

Once again, this aid bears witness to the Kingdom’s commitment to Palestine and its long-standing traditions.

An unprecedented and exclusive operation, the aid is a humanitarian “breakthrough” because it takes an exceptional route.

It is transported by direct land route. The cargo, which is transported by Moroccan planes to Tel Aviv, was transported overland to Gaza.

This path was opened to His Majesty the King, President of the Al Quds Committee, because of His weight, His place, His aura, His moral authority and His credibility, something that great powers have not been able to get.

The personal humanitarian aid of the Sovereign, who was keen to take charge personally and with his private funds a large part of the aid, consists of 25 tonnes of food products, 16 tonnes of milk, 2000 food baskets for the benefit of 2000 families of Jerusalem, in addition to 500 meals served daily for the benefit of the Maqdessis.

This aid, which coincides with the month of Ramadan thus giving the Moroccan humanitarian operation a special connotation, primarily targets children, women and the elderly.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

