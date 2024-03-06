MCE charges parents to instil values of democracy in children

By Yussif Ibrahim

Konongo-Odumasi (Ash), March 6, GNA – Mr Robert Yaw Kwakye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim Central, has implored parents to instil the values of democracy and tolerance in their children as Ghana marks its 67th Anniversary to build a patriotic society.

“Teach them the importance of active citizenship and civic engagement, for they are the future leaders who will take up the mantle of leadership to shape the destiny of our nation,” he said.

Mr Kwakye was addressing the 67th independence anniversary parade on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” attended by students, teachers and officials of the Municipal Education Directorate held at the Konongo-Odumasi Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Heads of decentralised departments, Members of Parliament (MP), traditional leaders, Assembly Members, religious leaders, and representatives of political parties also attended.

As part of the side attractions, the pupils mounted an exhibition of handicrafts.

Mr Kwarkye reminded the students of their role as future guardians of Ghana’s democracy and that their voices and actions had power to bring about positive change.

He entreated them to embrace the principles of democracy with pride and responsibility and not take for granted the freedom that others had fought so hard to secure.

Mr Kwakye said it was important for Ghanaians to stand together as one nation united in diversity and be determined to build a brighter future for generations to come.

He urged the citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made by countless men and women who fought tirelessly to secure the freedom being enjoyed presently.

He commended the various commands and security personnel for maintaining law and order in the Municipality and urged them to be even more vigilant as the country head towards election 2024.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka, the Municipal Education Director, applauded the MCE and the Member of Parliament, Mr Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, for their invaluable contributions to education in the Municipality.

He particularly commended the MP for singlehandedly awarding deserving teachers for their dedication and commitment to duty.

He called on stakeholders to play their respective roles to complement efforts of the Government to make education affordable and accessible to all Ghanaian children.



