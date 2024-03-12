Markaz-Al-Bishara organises quiz competition for students

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, March 12, GNA – An inter-school quiz competition has been held in the Northern Region as part of efforts to build students’ capacity of learning towards future national quiz competitions.

It was also to engender healthy competition amongst students to build their confidence in learning to become great future leaders.

The competition, held in Tamale, and organised by Markaz-Al-Bishara, an NGO, and supported by Children Believe, an international NGO, focused on subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, sanitation, child rights and current affairs.

Six Junior High Schools (JHS) participated, which included Zagyuri JHS, emerged winners with 66 points, followed by Nangbagu JHS with 62 points, Gbanyamni JHS secured third position with 61 points, Katariga JHS secured fourth position with 52 points, Bognaayili JHS was fifth with 48 points and Garizegu JHS came sixth with 47 points at the end of the competition and they were each represented by three pupils.

Each of the pupils, who represented the participating schools, took home a school bag, a mathematical set, 10 exercise books, and pens, whilst the participating schools also received textbooks such as English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science.

Mr Enoch Yakubu, Sponsorship Coordinator at Children Believe, encouraged the students to learn hard to achieve their goals in life.

Mr Napari Salifu, Deputy Director for Supervision at Kumbungu District Directorate of Education, advised the students to do away with drug abuse and take their studies seriously to enable them to achieve more laurels.

Mr Mohammed Kabiru Imoro, Public Relations Officer, Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education, urged the students to continue displaying high level of knowledge by reading more learning materials to enhance their knowledge.

Mr Joshua Saibu, Programme Manager, Markaz-Al-Bishara said the competition was to complement the government’s efforts to promote quality education in the country.

GNA

