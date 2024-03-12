Assin Central NPP Parliamentary Candidate donates 15 bags of sugar to Assin Fosu Muslims

Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), March 12, GNA – Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, the Assin Central New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), has presented 15 bags of sugar to the Muslim community in the area to commence the holy Ramadan month of fasting.

The bags of sugar were presented on behalf of the PC by Alhaji Hamda Mumin, Nasara Co-ordinator of the Party in the constituency.

According to Alhaji Mumin said the gesture was in support of the Muslim community as they embarked on a spiritual cleansing in the holy month of Ramadan.

He pleaded with them to also pray for the constituency, the country and leadership at all levels so that they could give off their best for the people.

Iman Iddrisu of the Assin Fosu Central Mosque, who received the items, expressed his gratitude for the donation and said it would be distributed accordingly.

Areas to benefit include the Assin Fosu Zongo community and Muslims in Assin Central.

The donation, he indicated, would go a long way to help Muslims in this month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar and observed with fasting and prayers by all Muslim faithful around the world to commemorate Prophet Mohammed first receiving the Holy Quran.

GNA

