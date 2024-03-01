Let’s propel agricultural sector to new heights of excellence – Women in Agric told  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah/Peace Doe Agbotui

Accra, Mar. 01, GNA- Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, President of the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, has called on women in the agricultural value chain to harness the power of their diversity to propel the agricultural sector to new heights of excellence.

She made the call at the sixth edition of “Gathering of the Royals”, an event organised by the Agrihouse Foundation, an Agriculture Advocacy nongovernmental organisation and Queen Mothers Foundation, on the theme: “Seeds of change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture and Honoring Women’s Advancement”.

Nana Ama Bonsu also advised women in agriculture to embrace the spirit of collaboration and unity that defined their collective endeavours.

She explained that the ‘Gathering of the Royals’ was not merely an event, but a proof of the collective dedication of Queen mothers who were the pillars of strength within their communities.

“It is a platform where wisdom is shared, experiences are exchanged, and innovative solutions are cultivated to address the challenges facing our agricultural landscape.

“This collaboration epitomises our shared commitment to advancing agribusiness and driving sustainable development across our beloved nation,” she explained.

She lauded the Agrihouse Foundation for its steadfast commitment to empowering communities through agriculture and its unwavering support that had been instrumental in making the gathering possible.

“Your insights, perspectives, and contributions are invaluable as we chart a course towards a more prosperous and sustainable future,” she added.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, said it was obvious that the heart of food systems was women, at the spirit of sustainable farming were women, and at the soul of advancing the full cycle participation of women in agribusiness were women.

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, applauded the Foundations for its efforts and good work in improving agriculture on the feminine side.

The Foundations presented a citation to Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, a former First Lady of Ghana for her unwavering support for the Agricultural sector, especially through the contribution of women.

Madam Agyeman Rawlings, giving a heartwarming appreciation to the Foundation, recapped how her late husband, Flight Lieutenant Jerry-John Rawlings was instrumental in Agriculture.

Present at the event were Nana Akuah Tawiah I, Queen-mother of Sewfi Asempa na Eye – Western North Region, Nana Adwoa Larboh I, Queen-mother Yeji Traditional Area – Bono East Region, Mariama Saaka, Queen-mother of Sadoboora – Wungu Traditional Area – North East Region, and Braimah Azara Kabachewurche Timu Burnyanso I, Queen-mother of Kabache – Kpeme Traditional Council – Savannah Region.

Others were Nana Aba Kyere III, Queen-mother of Abirem Agona – Central Region, Nana Amponsah Antwiwaa, Queen-mother of Adasawase (Atiwa – East) – Eastern Region, Mama Asornawo Sekle II, Queen-mother of Mafi Gidikpi number 1- Volta Region, and Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Paramount Queen-mother of Yamfo Traditional Area, Ahafo Region.

Within the last five years, ‘Gathering of the Royals’ has brought together over 2,973 women farmers, Queen-mothers in agriculture and other agribusiness champions to delve deep into finding common solutions to burning issues affecting women’s advancement in Agribusiness and in the development of sustainable farmers.

GNA

