Kwame Bediako sets eyes on Volta Lake 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, March 29, GNA – Independent presidential candidate Kwame Bediako has declared his intention to harness the potential of the Volta Lake in developing the nation’s water transport infrastructure.

He said the Lake remained the most potential and strategic in building a nationwide inland water transport network, which would be realised when he is voted into power.

Mr. Bediako, who is a successful young entrepreneur with wide reaching ambitions, is the leader of the New Force Movement, and had recently caused a stir with plans to dredge the sea to Ghana’s second most populous city, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Addressing Chiefs of Asogli at the beginning of his “Listening Tour” of the Volta Region on Wednesday, he said the world’s largest man-made Lake was an integral part of his vision for water transportation, and industrial development.

“Dredging to Kumasi holds enormous potential. Water transportation brings a new life to humanity, and my vision is to develop water transportation to expand our infrastructure,” he said.

Meeting with students and youth at the Ho Technical University later in the day, he spoke of the interconnectivity of the nation’s waterbodies, and said, “the most powerful and interesting part of the Volta Region is the Lake. I had Volta in mind when I talked about dredging the sea to Kumasi.

“Water is going to be our next biggest source of transportation for the country because I am going to connect the rivers. New cities are going to spring up beside the rivers. I want to open up the new part of Ghana for you all to see. You are going to see tourist attractions, waterfalls and others.

“I am humbly asking the people of Volta to join hands with me. Let’s build our Region, let’s build our people and let’s build our country,” he added.

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Warlord of Asogli, shared the possibility of connecting the nation’s water bodies.

“Dredging the river to Kumasi is not a problem. You can do it. You will be permitted by our gods to send the river to Kumasi,” he said.

Togbe Howusu encouraged the young leader and spoke of the hope the nation would find in his leadership.

“You coming is an excitement for us. We are excited to know of a young man like you coming into this system. Ghana needs a third force, and we need the young ones to be President.”

He commended the youth activism of the New Force Movement, saying, “it is a very good beginning. Don’t be discouraged. In future, you will surely achieve your dream to become a future president of Ghana.”

Mr. Bediako made a stop at the Ho Central Market and visited some industrial enclaves in the Region before the public forum at the Technical University, where he shared his vision to industrialise the country.

Mr Bediako donated an amount of GHC 10,000 towards the Asogli Education Fund.

GNA

