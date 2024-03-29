KMA restricts business activities in the Kumasi metropolis on Saturday 

By Muyid Deen Sulemana

Kumasi, March 29, GNA- The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has directed all businesses and shops in the metropolis to remain close between 6 am and 12 noon on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Vehicular movement will also not be allowed during the period on that same day.

This is to enable all residents to prepare and actively take part in a clean-up exercise to be carried out across all communities in Asanteman, as part of the silver jubilee anniversary celebrations of the enthronement of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

A statement issued by the Assembly and copied to GNA said the exercise was being organized, in collaboration with the Manhyia Palace, as part of the anniversary celebrations.

“His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Pyne will participate in this special and historic clean-up exercise.

To this end, all trading activities and all shops in the city are to remain closed while the owners partake in this exercise,” the statement noted

The Assembly reminded all commercial drivers that, there would be no vehicular movement during the stipulated period of the exercise.

It further called on residents to fully participate in the task.

Meanwhile, the Manhyia Palace Planning Committee, responsible for the organization of the 25th-anniversary celebration, has debunked rumours circulating in the Asante kingdom that, there would be a ban on funerals and other social activities in communities.

The Committee pointed out that such concerns were untrue and urged grieving families across the kingdom to take their time to organize befitting burial and funeral rites for their deceased relatives.

The celebration started on February 6, 2024, with a re-enactment of the Sagrenti War and will end on November 24, 2024.

