Senegal should continue on path of democracy – Akufo-Addo urges President-elect 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, March 29, GNA – The Government of Ghana has lauded Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on his success, and advised him to work assiduously to advance the democratic path taken by the country.

His decisive victory should inspire him to consolidate further the country’s position as a beacon of democracy and stability on the African continent.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a congratulatory message, noted that Faye’s recent election was well-deserved, and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him.

Freed from prison some ten days before the election, Faye’s triumph is seen as a new dawn in the political journey of Senegal, one of the formidable democratic forces on the continent.

He won the election with over 54.20 per cent of votes in the first round, ahead of the governing coalition’s candidate, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, who garnered 35.79 per cent.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, I extend warmest congratulations to the President-elect of the Republic of Senegal,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

The message also acknowledged the crucial role played by outgoing President Macky Sall in delivering a peaceful electoral process – overseeing the conduct of credible and transparent polls.

“The elections have been a demonstration of President Sall’s steadfast commitment to upholding democratic principles. Senegal, West Africa, and, indeed, Africa, are grateful,” it emphasised.

The incumbent’s term officially ends on April 02.

Faye, who turned 44 recently, becomes the West African country’s youngest-ever President and the youngest elected President currently serving in Africa.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he looked forward to working closely with Faye to enhance Ghana-Senegal relations.

This is critical to improving the living conditions of people in the two countries, advancing their mutual interests and promoting the wider interests of the African people.

Faye promises to govern with humility, and transparency and fight corruption at all levels.

He intends to prioritise national reconciliation, rebuilding institutions and significantly reducing the cost of living.

In his assurance to foreign partners, he notes that Senegal, under his leadership, “will remain a friendly country and a sure and reliable ally for any partner that engages with us in virtuous, respectful and mutually productive cooperation”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

