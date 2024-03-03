Ketasco to host 67th Municipal Independence Day Anniversary 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (V/R), March 3, GNA – The Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) in the Volta Region will host the 67th Municipal Independence Day celebration this year.

The Day will be celebrated at the various municipalities and circuit centres in the country on Wednesday, March 6, in remembrance of the country’s independence from colonial rule.

Mr Ferdinand Amuzu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Keta Municipality, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that all schools within the municipality would converge at Ketasco for the anniversary.

“The Municipal Directorate of Education has informed all heads of basic and second cycle schools both public and private that this year’s Independence Day will be hosted on the Ketasco Park,” he said.

He explained that each school was to present a contingent of 25 pupils each to take part in the march past to commemorate the day.

Other centres such as Kedzi A.M.E Zion, Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, Tsiame R.C/M.A. Basic, Abor E.P JHS, and Hatorgodo R.C/M. A Basic would also host other schools within the municipality, Mr Amuzu said.

The hosting centres include Sasieme M.A basic, Atiavi-Heluvi M.A Basic, Atiavi Agbodekor R.C Basic, Anlo Awomefia SHS, and Hevedzi A.M.E Zion schools.

“The participating contingents must assemble at their various centers at exactly 0730 hours to enable the function to commence at 0800 hours prompt,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, Keta Municipal Education Director, and heads of institutions among others are expected to grace the occasion.

This year’s national celebration, which would be held at the newly commissioned Koforidua Youth Resource Centre, is on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

