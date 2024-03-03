Fidelity Bank constructs mechanised borehole for Police Public Safety Training School 

Accra, Mar. 03, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana, a privately-owned bank, has constructed a mechanised borehole for the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.

This is to provide a sustainable and reliable source of clean water for the officers and the entire community.

Chief Superintendent Dr Wilson Aniagyei, Officer Commanding of the Training School, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for the intervention, and acknowledged the positive impact the facility would have on the lives of the officers and the community.

“Water scarcity has been a significant challenge for years. This project has not only solved that problem but also improved our training environment with the kitchen renovation and equipment donation,” he said.

Mr Harold Ansa, Head of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, commended the Retail team for the dedication and commitment to community development.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe in fostering a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are proud to have addressed the water scarcity issue at the Pwalugu Training School and played a part in improving the learning and living conditions for the future generation of police officers,” he said.

Before the borehole project, the Station relied on costly water tanker deliveries, spending approximately GHS 350 per tanker with delivery being irregular.

The scarcity of water forced personnel to resort to using sachet water for basic hygiene needs.

Fidelity Bank’s intervention not only provides a sustainable water solution but also alleviates financial burdens and improves the overall well-being of the Station’s personnel.

In addition to the borehole project, Fidelity Bank embarked on a comprehensive renovation project at the PPSTS, upgrading the kitchen facilities and providing essential equipment, including cookers, gas cylinders, dining tables, and benches.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

