IWD: Let us unite in our commitment to empower women-Rev.  Tegbe-Agbo 

Accra, Mar. 8, GNA – Reverend Mrs Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the National Coordinator of the Global Evangelical Church Women’s Ministry, has called for unity in the commitment to empower women, advocating for positive change and upholding the principles of holiness.

She said together they could create a future where every woman is valued, respected, and provided with equal opportunities for growth and contribution to the progress of Ghana.

Rev. Tegbe-Agbo, in a statement issued in Accra to commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day, extended heartfelt greetings to women worldwide, celebrating their achievements, resilience, and the pursuit of equality.

She said that aligned with the United Nations theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” the Ministry’s sub-theme “Empowering Women for Holiness and Change” underscored the church’s commitment to fostering positive transformation both in spiritual growth and societal development.

The National Coordinator called on stakeholders, political parties, and citizens to ensure a peaceful and respectful electoral process in 2024.

” Democracy thrives in an environment where dialogue, tolerance, and unity prevail,” she added.

She urged all to collectively work towards an election that reflects the true spirit of democracy, providing women, the opportunity to engage actively in the political process without fear or intimidation.

She appealed to the President to consider the cultural and religious values of the nation and earnestly assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which aligns with the values that the society holds dear.

Rev Tegbe-Agbo said the legislation was a vital step towards upholding the sanctity of traditional family structures and promoting the well-being of our communities.

“We believe that through this decisive action, our President will safeguard the moral fabric of our society and align with the cultural and religious posture of our people,” she added.

GNA

