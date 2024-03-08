International Women’s Day: GAF Women embark on health walk, outreach

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, March 8, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the Canadian High Commission and the Elsie Initiative Friday embarked on a health walk and Outreach to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD).

The event witnessed hundreds of uniformed personnel, including some members of the military high command. It was held on the theme: “Advancing GAF’s commitment to inclusiveness”.

The health walk was used to educate girls in selected Schools within the La-Dadekotopon Municipality on Menstrual Hygiene and Nutrition. Each girl within the selected schools received a pack of sanitary pads.

Major-General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in an address to female officers and the schoolgirls of the La Wireless Cluster of Schools, said GAF’s celebration of this year’s IWD focused on the promotion of the health and wellbeing of young women and girls.

“The health walk and education will be centred on good personal hygiene particularly on Menstrual health for girls and adolescents as well as nutrition,” he said.

He commended the Elsie initiative – a programme that supports and advocates for female inclusion in peace support operations worldwide for their assistance to GAF in the area of gender mainstreaming and infrastructure support at the training schools in Daboya and Bundase camps.

Group Captain Theodora Agornyo, the Gender Policy Advisor to the CDS, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said their chosen theme aligned with the United Nations requirements aimed at promoting women’s inclusion, especially at the high-level positions within the GA.

Group Captain Theodora Agornyo, the Gender Policy Advisor to the CDS

It is also in accordance with the international theme: “Inspire Inclusiveness”.

“”It is Important that women enjoy full inclusion in the high echelons of the Ghana Armed forces and in peace support operation, according to UN resolution 1325,” she said.

GAF officially adopted the celebration of the IWD in 2022. Since then, the event has received massive recognition and patronage amongst female and male officers and men alike.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

