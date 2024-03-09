Increase investment in women – FAWE-Ghana urges stakeholders

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog, GNA

Wuru (U/E), March 9, GNA – The Forum for African Women Educationalists Ghana (FAWE Ghana), a non-governmental organisation, has called on stakeholders, including government, religious leaders, and development partners to increase investment in Ghanaian women to ensure their full participation in economic growth.

Mr Emmanuel Gazari, a Senior Field Officer, FAWE- Ghana, made the appeal when he addressed Queen mothers and some selected students of the St. John’s Integrated Senior High/ Technical School (special) at Navrongo, Upper East Region, to mark the International Women’s Day.

The Day is to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, globally, while calling to action the acceleration of women’s equality.

Mr Gazari said investment in women was to empower them with the needed resources, time and space to develop their full potential, build self-worth and make their own choices to influence social change.

That, he said, “would enable more women to get into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related programmes and activities like coding, engineering, computer science and medicine.

He emphasised that investing in girls meant gender-responsive budgeting, thus ensuring their access, participation, and transition through all levels of education.

The organisation, in its bid to support the girl-child, donated eight boxes of sanitary pads to the female students to give them comfort in their menstruation.

Miss Abigail Asaal, the Senior Prefect of the school, commended FAWE-Ghana for its continuous support for girl-child education, giving them the encouragement to study hard to add value to themselves and contribute to national development.

GNA

