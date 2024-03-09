Inclusiveness and women empowerment will accelerate their progress – Peace Ambassador

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), March 9, GNA – Mr Stephen Kojo Sackey, United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador, has called for gender inclusiveness and investment in women as well as supporting the girl-child for their progress in all their endeavours.

Mr Sackey, also Africa’s Focal Person to the UN International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, as the Association joined thousands of women, globally, to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The theme for the year: “Inspire Inclusion” served as a powerful call to action to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive world for all.

He congratulated all women for their hard work, recounting the achievements and the great strides they had made towards peace and security, fundamental human rights, social protection, economic freedom and development across the world.

He advocated more investments in women, individually and collectively, to build sound and conducive socio-economic structures globally.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

