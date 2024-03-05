I am a better option than the current Tema East MP — Yohane 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, March 5, GNA – Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tema East constituency, has said that he is a better option than Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the current MP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

Mr Ashitey, who is also the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, therefore, called on the electorate to endorse him as their representative in Parliament in the December 7 general elections.

He said this when he organised a health walk through the principal streets of Tema to make his vision known to the electorate.

“The truth is just one; what everyone here is saying is just simple; our MP here in Tema East has not lived up to our expectations,” he said.

He said that looking at the availability of resources in Tema East and the amount of funds going to the MP, it was clear that he had not met the people’s expectations, as according to him, a lot of people were disappointed in the current MP.

The Tema East NPP candidate stressed that, “Tema deserves better, and I believe that with what I have started bringing up, people will know there is a difference between the current MP and the incoming.”

Mr Ashitey said he was building a lorry park, which he believed was a need for the people, adding that very soon, they would have a community centre in addition.

He said the people would see his current work and make a favourable decision knowing that he would do more when voted as the MP.

He asserted that the MP, in addition to receiving his share of the common fund, also receives funds from GETFund, health, and other places, adding that the people could not point to anything he has done in the area.

“So clearly, the MP has failed, and we must create a new leadership in parliament, and that is why I am contesting as MP for the good people of Tema because they deserve better leadership. They deserve better representation in parliament,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, some of the NPP supporters said they gave the seat to the current MP and believed that it was time to take their seat back, as according to them, he was not working hard.

“I am an NPP fan; even my blood is NPP, so I cannot go and give my blood to ND. And whether he likes it or not, we are taking back what is ours; Yohane has taken it,” a member said.

They indicated that Mr Ashitey, as the MCE, has constructed a school for pupils learning under trees, a sports field at Oninku School, which they claimed serves as a tourist attraction, a laboratory unit at Tema Manhean, and the Tema Newtown lorry station.

