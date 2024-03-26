GNAPS-Hohoe Zone re-echos scrap of 30 per cent priority placement system

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 26, GNA – Reverend Larry Davies, Vice Chairman, Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) – Hohoe Zone, has called on government to scrap the 30 per cent priority placement system to give both private and public schools equal opportunities in the educational sector.

He noted that the call made by the National Executives of the Association for the scrap of the system was laudable since its existence had given an advantage to public schools over private schools.

Rev Davies, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a GNAPS float on some principal streets of Hohoe, disclosed that the existence of the system denied students from private schools’ access to some top performing schools despite their excellent results.

He called on the government to absorb the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees for private school learners.

Rev Davies called for the extension of Free Senior High School programme to private school students and recognise and support low fee private schools as social interventions aimed at educating children in deprived communities.

He said government should review the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 Act 1023 to do away with exorbitant regulatory charges by the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), National Teaching Council (NTC) and National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).

Rev Davies called for the abolishment of nuisance taxes that were hiking the cost of doing business and review property rates and business operating permits charged by the Assemblies.

He also asked the government to fix the country’s economy to create a conducive business environment for the operation of private schools.

Rev Davies said private schools played a crucial role in the education system by offering an alternative to public education and offered a unique curriculum tailored to the needs and interests of students.

He said private schools promoted healthy competition in the education sector, driven innovation and improvement in teaching practices.

Rev Davies said private schools also contributed to the overall diversity of the education system by offering different perspectives and approaches to learning.

He said private schools were an essential part of the educational landscape, offering valuable alternatives and opportunities for students to thrive academically and personally.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

