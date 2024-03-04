Ghana Union Movement to pick running mate from Western Region

Takoradi, March 4, GNA – Mr. Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement, (GUM), has announced that he will choose his running mate from the Western Region.

The decision stemmed from the fact that, the Region in the 2020 elections, gave GUM, the highest votes, indicating the desire of ‘Westerners’ to see most of the projects and programmes by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah revived.

Mr Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom declared at the weekend during a meet the press and stakeholders’ engagement in Takoradi in the Western Region, to talk more about the party’s principles and philosophies aimed at lessening the economic burden of the Ghanaians.

He said, “I have asked the people to engage with the chiefs and religious leaders and whoever they select from the Region becomes my running mate in the 2024 presidential elections”.

The GUM flagbearer said the party was an epitome of hope, restoration, and revival of the Ghanaian economy and social life and prayed that Ghanaians supported it to achieve its vision for the country, adding, “GUM is not a small party, therefore let’s continue to support the party to the high office of the land.”

The GUM party, Mr Andrews said, intended to run an all-inclusive government to “save” the country from “demons and witches” destroying the fortunes: oil, gold and other natural resources meant for the holistic development of the Nation.

He urged Ghanaians to be alert to the happenings in the country, reason through it very critically and make the best of decisions come 2024.

He added that it was time Ghanaians used their brains very actively to avoid being used.

Mr Andrews said, “We have no monies to spend, but I entreat you to be very circumspect, digest the policies presented to you, as against taking tokens and peanuts to sell the very foundation and future of the country into the hands of some selfish individuals who avoid the collective good for individualism.”

The GUM party, born out of the ideologies of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah first appeared on the ballot paper in 2020, as a first timer, during which Mr. Andrews secured 105,548 of the valid presidential votes cast, representing 0.08 percent, and thus placing third to the NPP and the NDC.

The party’s core principle was that every Ghanaian must arise to contribute impactfully to the development of the country to turn around the country’s economic, political, and social structure.

Mr Andrews believed that there should be a new Ghana with unity and peace, industrialization, free ports, employment for all, strict monitoring, and punishment for corrupt practices.

GNA

