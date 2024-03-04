EC releases 2024 election timetable 

By Christopher Arko

Accra, March 4 GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has released a timetable for a list of activities for the forthcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

According to the EC, nominations for candidates will be accepted from September 9 to 13, marking a significant target in the political calendar.

This will be followed by the balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper scheduled for September 23, 2024, with parliamentary balloting the following day, September 24, 2024.

The EC plans to speed up the declaration of the 2024 presidential poll results within three days of the voting process, provided all goes as planned.

Also, the voter registration exercise is scheduled for May 7 to May 27, 2024, followed by a nationwide effort to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

Ahead of the registration exercise, a comprehensive 56-day public education campaign will run from April 1 to May 26, 2024, to ensure widespread awareness and participation.

Also, the EC plans to present the provisional voters’ register to political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, and conduct an exhibition of the register from July 15 to 24, 2024.

The final voters’ register is slated to be submitted to political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

Additionally, the EC intends to hold meetings with stakeholders beyond political parties and engage the public through its “Let the Citizen Know” series, as outlined in the schedule.

Also, the EC will facilitate Special Voting for selected professionals on December 2, five days before the main polls, this provision is primarily for security agencies and accredited media practitioners who will be on duty during the election on December 7, 2024.

The EC plans to create Regional Collation Centres to play an important role in announcing results at the regional level.

In addition, the EC anticipates to ensure timely declaration of the 2024 presidential election three days after the polls close.

GNA

