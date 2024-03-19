Ghana Armed Forces, Police to explore avenues to ensure continuous peace 

Accra, March 19, GNA – The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah Monday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The visit was to enhance collaboration between the Police and the Ghana Armed Forces and explore avenues to ensure the continuous peace and security of the country.

A statement issued in Accra said it was the maiden official visit by Lt. Gen. Oppong-Peprah to the Police Headquarters since assuming the highest Military Office.

The CDS assured the Police leadership of maintaining the strong working relationship between the two institutions for the betterment of Ghana, building upon the legacies of his predecessors.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare congratulated the CDS on his appointment and expressed gratitude for the visit and also assured him of the commitment of the Police Administration to continuously work with the Ghana Armed Forces and all the sister security agencies in the country.

GNA

