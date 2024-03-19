African Games: Senegal stumble as Ghana book final showdown with Nigeria 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, March.19, GNA – The Black Princesses of Ghana have sailed through to the finals of the women’s football competition after beating Senegal 3-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Monday.

Ophelia Amponsah, together with Tracey Twum extended Ghana’s unbeaten record with two goals and a goal respectively.

18 minutes of hunger came to a halt for the ladies in white after Twum delivered a breathtaking goal to get her side in the lead.

Ghana, despite taking an early lead continued to mount pressure on the visitors who were still searching for that all important equalizer.

Amponsah’s dying minute strike was enough to get the Princesses two goals ahead before half time.

After recess, the ladies in green, Senegal pulled one back in the 53rd minute before Amponsah sealed the campaign for the Ghanaians with a brace, two minutes after.

Elsewhere, Nigeria booked a place in the finals after defeating Uganda by two unanswered goals.

The Black Princesses would face the Falconets of Nigeria in the finals on Thursday March 21, 2024 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

