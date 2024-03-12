Keta Municipal Assembly to inaugurate zonal councils  

Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (V/R), March 12, GNA- The Keta Municipal Assembly would inaugurate its seven zonal councils over the next few days.

The three-day inauguration exercise is expected to come off on Wednesday, March 13, Thursday, March 14 and Monday, March 18, 2024.

Mr. Innocent Komla Gavua, Municipal Coordinating Director, Keta Municipal Assembly, made the announcement Monday, during the sitting of the Assembly to elect its Presiding Member (PM).

Dzelukope, Keta and Anlo-Afiadenyigba zonal councils will be inaugurated on Wednesday, March 13 at the PWD yard, Assembly Hall and Anlo-Afiadenyigba Market Square respectively.

Tsiame-Asadame, Atiavi and Wego area (Wenyago, Agorvinu, Sasieme, Hagodzi) zonal councils will be done on Thursday, March 14 at the Asadame office, Atiavi community centre and Abor lorry station respectively, while that of Anyako zonal council will be done on Monday, March 18 at the forecourt of the market office.

The inauguration exercise forms part of the structures of the local governance process as stipulated in the Local Governance Act 936 Part 1 (2)

A zonal council is established with a population of not less than 3,000 people.

It consists of not more than five persons elected from among the members of the relevant municipal assembly with not more than 10 representatives from unit committees and not more than five persons ordinarily resident in the zone.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

