GCC Commends HM the King’s Atlantic African Initiative 

Accra, March 4, GNA- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, commended the Atlantic African Initiative launched by HM King Mohammed VI for Sahel States.

GCC States welcome the Atlantic African Initiative of HM King Mohammed VI which will strengthen cooperation between Sahel and Atlantic coast States, Albudaiwi said during the ministerial meeting held on Sunday in Riyadh, between GCC States and the Kingdom of Morocco.

On this occasion, Albudaiwi underlined the importance of the strategic partnership between Morocco and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as the aspiration of the Council’s member States to further consolidate economic relations between the two parties.

This meeting, which was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC member countries, was the opportunity to strengthen the strong foundations of the strategic partnership between the two parties, in accordance with the Vision of HM King Mohammed VI, and His brothers heads of State from the Gulf Cooperation Council.

GNA

