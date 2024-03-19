Garden City Special School students in darkness since February 14th

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, March 19, GNA – Students of the Garden City Special School at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti region have been in darkness since the 14th of February, 2024.

The headmistress of the school, Dr Roseline Frempomaa Adjepong, told the Ghana News Agency that all efforts to help restore electricity to the school by the respective authorities have proven futile.

In addition to the electricity challenges, the boys’ dormitory has also caved in, leaving the learners to sleep in the classroom at the mercy of the weather.

The Garden City Special School is the only basic segregated government facility for learners with special education needs ( Intellectual and Developmental disabilities) in the Ashanti , parts of Eastern, Western, and Northern Regions and has about 192 learners.

The school is fully government sub-vented and does not charge any school fees from learners.

Dr Adjepong, expressing her frustration, called on government to pay urgent attention to the needs of special schools in the country, including Garden City Special School.

She said all efforts by the Municipal Director of Education and the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive to get Electricity Company of Ghana to restore power to the school had all been unsuccessful following her appeal to these government officials to intervene.

“The government needs to pay more attention to children with disabilities in Ghana, especially their education. These children are often neglected in everything, and that is not right,” she said.

GNA

