AfCFTA : Let’s accelerate harmonisation of goods and services across Africa- Shippers Authority

Accra, March 19, GNA – Mr. Baffour Okyere Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), has stressed the urgent need to expedite harmonisation of standards for goods and services in support of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

In an news brief, he asserted that the move was crucial for enhancing commercial activities within AfCFTA and bolstering businesses across the continent.

The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), an intergovernmental standards body operating under the African Union, is actively engaged in developing and implementing standards to enhance Africa’s internal trade, global product competitiveness, consumer welfare, and future international trade standardisation.

Mr. Okyere Sarpong said the harmonisation of standards would help eliminate technical barriers inhibiting continental trade.

He undescored the importance of Shippers Councils across the continent sharing data to enhance AfCFTA trade, and called for collaboration to exchange vital information related to cargo handling, customs procedures, and trade regulations to foster economic growth.

He said this during a courtesy by a delegation from the Cameroon Shippers’ Council (CNSC) to the Ghana Shippers Authority at the Ghana Shippers’ House in Accra.

The delegation, led by Faliki Aicha, Assistant Director of Trade Facilitation at the CNSC, included Lewono Mbassi Marguenle, Export Promotion Officer, and Garba Houdou, Client Service and Standardisation Officer.

Mr. Faliki said the visit was to participate in the 67th Ghana’s Trade Fair to promote goods and services of Shippers in Cameroon under the AfCFTA.

She said: “We are committed to data sharing among Shippers Councils as a key enabler for realising the full potential of this landmark trade agreement.”

GNA

