Dr Bawumia consoles National Chief Imam on passing of wife 

Accra, March 27, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, following the passing of his wife, Hajia Rahmatu.

On his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia wrote: “Inaa lillahi wa inaa ilayhi raji’un.”

“I have learnt with sadness, the passing of our dear grandmother and beloved wife of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.”

“Hajia Samira Bawumia and I extend our condolences to His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire family”.

May the Almighty Allah welcome our dear grandmother and grant her Jannatul Firdaus, he wrote.

