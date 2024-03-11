Four students of Comboni arrested for destroying property, causing harm at SOGASCO  

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), March 11, GNA – Four students of Comboni Vocational Technical School have been arrested by the Sogakofe District Police Command for destroying the main gate and some sliding glasses of Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO) in the South Tongu District.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 1300 hours.

Mr. Newman Dziedzoave the Headmaster of SOGASCO, confirmed that calm was restored after the incident and four students were picked up by the police.

He explained that “others are on the run. So, the four that have been picked are assisting the police with the investigation, together with four additional town boys who happened to be old students of Comboni, which we suspect were hired to assist them.”

Mr Dziedzoave also mentioned that one of the classroom blocks was destroyed.

He disclosed that the feud between the two schools started when a student from SOGASCO was admitted to Comboni Hospital a few weeks ago.

“About two weeks ago, a student of ours fell sick, and then one of the officers in the cadet took him to Comboni Hospital. At the hospital, he came out to buy something at the hospital gate for his colleague, who was inside the yard. So, when he came out, three Comboni students accosted him that he should tuck in his shirt.”

The Headmaster further explained that the SOGASCO student declined by explaining that he was also a senior in another school and that they did not have any authority to ask him to tuck in.

However, the SOGASCO student was threatened and after sensing danger, he complied and knelt.

Mr Dziedzoave further narrated that “whilst kneeling, they took videos of him and posted it on their platform that they have conquered SOGASCO.”

He indicated that on March 6, 2024, when Comboni students also came for the independence anniversary parade, his students also asked them to tuck in, and they also refused, resulting in chaos, where the students threw stones at each other.

Mr Dziedzoave mentioned that one of the Convotech drivers was hit and was sent to the hospital for medical attention.

The Sogakope District Police command disclosed that the four were still in police custody assisting investigation.

GNA

