Former colonial power France to fly out citizens in Haiti amid unrest

Paris, Mar. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Former colonial power France is going to offer evacuation flights to its citizens in Haiti as gang violence in the Caribbean island nation continues to escalate.

It comes after all foreign employees of the EU’s mission in Haiti as well as the German ambassador left the country some two weeks ago, while the US military has flown out non-essential diplomatic staff.

Last week, the US flew out some of its citizens by helicopter to neighbouring Dominican Republic.

Since commercial flights from the capital Port au Prince have been suspended, Paris will organize special flights together with the Defence Ministry to enable the most vulnerable citizens to leave, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

French nationals have been asked to contact the French embassy in Haiti.

Haiti has further descended into chaos after interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry was prevented to return from a trip abroad amid gang violence at the end of February. Henry has since announced his resignation.

Plans for a new caretaker government, preparations for the country’s first elections since 2016 as well as a multinational mission to support local police forces have so far not been implemented.

Even before the latest escalation of violence, several armed groups controlled about 80% of the capital, according to the UN.

The Foreign Ministry said the French embassy in Haiti is to remain open for the time being.

