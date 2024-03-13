Forever Champion Health Centre organizes free medical screening

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, March 13, GNA – Dr Benjamin Kofi Angenu, Medical Director of the Forever Champion Health Centre, has called on the public to refrain from self-medication and seek proper medical care at health facilities.

He noted that the situation where some people, due to poverty and economic hardships, resorted to self-medication was dangerous and detrimental to health.

Dr Angenu made the call at the beginning of a one-month free medical screening at Adenta in Accra on Wednesday, as part of the commissioning of the centre.

He said plans were far advanced for the centre to expand its services to other regions and then to other countries to bring medical care to the doorsteps of many people.

“We have come to stay, and we will make sure we provide quality, and affordable healthcare for all Ghanaians to complement government’s efforts of providing quality healthcare for all people,” he said.

Dr Angenu appealed to the Government to support indigenous firms to enable them to expand their businesses.

Indigenous businesses provide jobs, goods and services to their communities thereby helping to solve the unemployment situation, which had bedeviled the country,” Dr Angenu added.

He advised on frequent exercises and the consumption of more fruits and vegetables.

It is anticipated that over 5,000 people within the Adenta municipality are to benefit from the month-long screening exercise.

GNA

