Foreign Minister embarks on official visit to Eswatini 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 11, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has participated in the annual Buganu festival in Eswatini, as part of her official visit to the Southern African kingdom.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the festival commemorates the harvest season of the Marula fruit, a staple from which a popular brew was made, and the “Amarula” bottled alcoholic beverage is distilled from.

It said the event was one of the biggest traditional celebrations on the continent and is overseen by King Mswati III, and features over 30,000 female dancers with representation from Southern and West Africa.

The statement said that as a special guest, Madam Botchwey was adorned in the unique and beautiful traditional Swazi attire for the festival.

It said during the visit, the Minister held bilateral meetings with His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini, as well as Madam Pholile Dlamini-Shakantu, the Foreign Minister of Eswatini.

It said the issues discussed at the meetings included mutual bilateral and multilateral interests and how to strengthen cooperation at both levels.

