Fighting Skin NTDs: Two communities in Bawku receive mechanised boreholes 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Sagabu (U/E), March 2, GNA – Two deprived communities in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region have benefitted from mechanised boreholes to ensure good sanitation and hygiene as part of efforts to fight Skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (Skin NTDs).

The beneficiary communities are Sagabu and Zabgu-Natinga.

The boreholes, constructed by the Muslim Family Counseling Services (MFCS), a Non-Governmental Organisation, aim to support less privileged communities to have access to clean and safe water to help curb the spread of Skin NTDs in the area.

It is part of the “Multifaith Action to Address Skin NTDs in Bawku Area Project”, being implemented by the MFCS, in collaboration with the Vision for Action Foundation and the Ghana Health Service.

It has funding support from the Anesvad Foundation.

At separate locations to inaugurate the facilities, Mr Tijani Mahmoud, the Programmes Manager, MFCS, said the two boreholes were part of four approved mechanised ones to be constructed for communities in the Bawku Municipality.

The project targets to construct 10 mechanised boreholes for communities in the 10 project operational communities in the Bawku Municipality to contribute to making potable water available to underserved communities.

“We are looking to eliminate skin diseases such as leprosy, elephantiasis, yaws and buruli ulcer, among others because studies have shown that communities who are in dire need of water or have problems with potable water are most endemic with these types of skin diseases,” Mr Mahmoud said.

“The same studies have also shown that people who bath, wash their hands regularly are able to prevent these diseases, so it is critical that we support some of the communities that have difficulty in accessing water with potable water facilities such as these.”

As part of the implementation process, health workers and community volunteers were trained to intensify education on the diseases in the communities and in health facilities to help identify people suffering from those conditions and provide them the needed care.

“All these diseases are treatable but the key thing is that it must be identified early enough. So we have organised community durbars and radio discussions to encourage the public to go for check-ups,” he added.

Apart from sensitising students and pupils on the diseases, symptoms and how to prevent them, Mr Mahmoud said hand washing facilities had been provided in those schools to facilitate regular hand washing to prevent the spread of the diseases.

He encouraged the beneficiary communities to establish committees to man the facilities to ensure longevity and achieve maximum impact.

Mr Hamza Amadu, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive, commended the MFCS and its partners for complementing the efforts of government to develop the area and urged the communities to protect facilities.

Naba Awini Amadu, the Chief of Zabgu-Natinga, expressed gratitude to MFCS and its donor for the gesture, saying the facility had come as a big relief to the water challenges the community faced.

He, however, appealed for the project to be extended to other communities to give relief to the people and ensure good sanitation and hygiene practices.

