ECOWAS remains a symbol of security – Ambassador

Takoradi, March 02, GNA – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continues to assert its political and military influence in the region amidst its turbulent history of political instability.

Madam Perpetua O. Dufu, Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisations at the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

She said though shaken, ECOWAS remained a symbol and tool of security, with its mechanisms for conflict prevention, mediation and peacekeeping/peace building still intact.

She was speaking at a workshop organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in collaboration with Media Response, a Civil Society Organisation to sensitise the youth on ECOWAS protocols, in the Western Region.

The workshop, held in Takoradi, was to educate participants on programmes and activities by ECOWAS to enhance the wellbeing of the youth.

It was attended by heads of ministries, departments and agencies, students from second cycle and tertiary institutions, teachers, National Service Persons, traditional authorities and youth club Associations, among others.

Madam Dufu said: “Since its inception, ECOWAS has been steadfast in its dedication to fostering economic collaboration among its member states and has aimed to elevate the collective living standards and propel economic prosperity across our diverse geopolitical landscape.

“Amidst the region’s turbulent history of political instability, ECOWAS has not faltered, rather it has asserted political and military influence, serving as bulwark against wider instability fracture,” she said.

She mentioned that notably, ECOWAS had been able to successfully mediate and resolve past crises such as civil wars in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast.

“However, challenges persist; The Sahel region experienced a surge in military coups between 2021 and 2023, and the recent withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS, the subsequent establishment of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), as well as the postponement of Senegal’s presidential election, have challenged ECOWAS’s credibility,” Madam Dufu noted.

She indicated that while discontent towards ECOWAS was palpable, there was the need for member states to unite now more than ever to press ahead to deliver on its mandates.

She said upholding peace, security, and economic stability in the West African region remained paramount, “and we in Ghana must stand as a pillar of stability, preventing any domino effect of instability.”

Madam Dufu indicated that Ghana’s interest remained aligned with the ECOWAS Commission, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to collaborate with member states to address various ongoing challenges in the sub-region.

On the ECOWAS Youth Policy, she stated that ECOWAS identified the youth as pivotal in shaping the future of the West African sub-region.

Therefore, the policy sought to harness the potential of the youth, as it underscored the importance of youth leadership for their meaningful involvement in decision-making processes at all levels, and shape policies that directly impact their lives.

Alhaji Mohammed Saani Adams, Head of Policy Coordinating, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a presentation on the ECOWAS Youth Policy, said the policy was designed to among other things, mobilise the youth and get them adequately involved in the regional and development process of ECOWAS.

It is anchored on youth participation, youth-driven policies, mainstreaming youth issues, and cultural and religious diversity among others.

It also mandated the youth in the West African sub-region to promote peace, security and development, and defend democracy and civility in the governance process in their countries.

