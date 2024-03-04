Environmental health officer pushes for accelerated open defecation-free status 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, March 4, GNA – Mr Prince Osei Kissi, the Eastern Regional Director, Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, has highlighted the importance of working together to promote the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) approach to creating accelerated open defecation-free communities.

Introduced in Ghana a few years ago, the CLTS strategy aims to empower communities to maintain proper sanitation practices.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Osei Kissi mentioned that the strategy encouraged community members to work together towards changing the mindset and behaviour of all residents to promote better living conditions.

He noted that faecal contamination of the environment and inadequate hygiene practices continued to contribute to maternal mortality and morbidity, highlighting the need for attention.

He pointed out the ongoing utilisation of CLTS for household latrine construction and stressed the importance of support from institutions and the World Bank to improve sanitation coverage in Ghana.

“The Environmental Health and Sanitation Directorate in the Eastern Region confirms our commitment and collaboration with government and institutions such as the Community Water and Sanitation Agency to deepen and ensure the aim of the CLTS approach is achieved,” he said.

The Community-Led Total Sanitation initiative aims to promote behavioural changes within communities, transitioning from open defecation to a sanitised environment through the construction of dignified latrines.

Through involving the community, this approach became widely accepted around 2011.

This approach encourages communities to identify their sanitation challenges and create their own solutions, which has not only led to improved health results but also fostered a sense of unity and satisfaction within the community.

In the Eastern Region there have been reports of remarkable results with a significant decrease in open defecation rates and a substantial increase in access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities.

