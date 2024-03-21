Ensure prudent use of resources – Head of Local Government Service to CLOGSALAC 

Accra, March 21, GNA – Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service, has implored the members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana Ladies Club (CLOGSAGLAC) and all staff of the Service to ensure prudent use of resources at their disposal.

The Head of Service made the call when he addressed members during the first quarter meeting of the Club at the CLOGSAG auditorium in Accra.

Dr Arthur stressed the need for a fundamental change in attitude, and all forms of ill-mannered behaviour that had the tendency to bring the image of the mother institutions into disrepute.

He entreated members of CLOGSALAC to share best practices and inspiration among themselves through networking, mentorship and advocacy initiatives.

That, he believed, would empower members to excel in their career and foster a sense of loyalty to their respective Services.

Dr Arthur described the theme of the meeting which was “Excellence and Loyalty in the Civil and Local Government Service” as very appropriate and charged members to maintain a high level of professionalism in executing their mandate to reflect excellence and loyalty as core values of the Civil and Local Government Services.

He asked them to work in unison with focus on achieving the common goal of improving the lives of citizens.

Dr Arthur urged members, as stakeholders, to understand the need to promote citizen-oriented administration and service delivery.

He advised them to continue to remain apolitical before, during and after December 7, 2024, General Election.

GNA

